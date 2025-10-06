Bihar Assembly Polls: ECI likely to Announce Election Dates today

New Delhi, Oct 6:The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections on Monday at 4 p.m., marking the beginning of a crucial political phase in the state.

The announcement is likely to be made during a press briefing led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

This comes just a day after the poll panel’s delegation concluded its review of election preparedness in Bihar, meeting with representatives from all major political parties and assessing logistical arrangements.

The term of the current Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, which means the elections must be conducted before that date.

Sources indicate that the schedule will be carefully planned to avoid overlapping with major festivals like Diwali and Chhath, which fall between October 18 and October 28. This consideration aims to ensure smooth polling and maximum voter turnout.