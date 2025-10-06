The dam at the roof of the world

On July 19, Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Tibet to mark the start of what China calls the Yarlung Zangbo Lower Reaches Hydropower Project. When completed, this will be the largest hydroelectric project in the world, with an installed capacity of 60,000 MW. A hydroelectric project to dam the river in Tibet has been rumoured for decades, and caused several cycles of anxiety in India, because the Yarlung Tsangpo (called Zangbo by the Chinese) eventually, after a formative confluence of tributaries in the foothills of Arunachal Pradesh, becomes the Brahmaputra.

Now that it is finally happening, the reaction from India has been relatively muted. Even Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, the state whose core is the Brahmaputra valley, has been uncharacteristically measured in his response.

There are at least three clearly discernible reasons for this. One is that, in recent years, the Brahmaputra has come to be better understood by officialdom in India. It is therefore understood that most of the water in the river comes from sources on the Indian side of the border.

Two popular misconceptions however remain.

Part isn’t whole

The first is that the Yarlung Tsangpo is the Brahmaputra. It is not; the Brahmaputra is the Brahmaputra. The second, specific to this hydroelectric project, is that this will be the biggest dam in the world. That may not be the case.

The first misconception arises from a popular but excessively simplified image of rivers. The imagination of the world’s great rivers, shaped by their representation on maps, is that of natural canals. There is usually a single neat line that is labelled as the river, and this line is then traced as far back as it can be to what is called the source of the river. The whole thing, from its beginning as a few trickles of water, is understood as the river.

This hydrological convention of tracing rivers to their headwaters has its roots in the “Age of Exploration” between the 15th-17th centuries when intrepid colonial explorers were trotting around the globe “discovering” continents such as America.

Exploration was followed by imperialism and colonialism, and it was in the time of colonialism, as companies such as the East India Company poured resources into the mapping of rivers – the primary mode of inland transport in the absence of proper roads – that the current convention that identifies the Tsangpo with the Brahmaputra began to emerge.

The Brahmaputra as Brahmaputra exists only in Assam.