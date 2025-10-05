Shilpi Gautam Murder Case: Prashant Kishor Reopens a Wound Hidden for Decades Under Lalu’s Jungle Raj — Could This Become an Issue in the Bihar Election?

Gautam was closely associated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) youth wing. He was also tied to Sadhu Yadav, who was the brother of then Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

The tale that ended in the brutal murder and rape of Shilpi Jain began when she was allegedly lured into the Valmiki Guest House. Shilpi was pursuing a computer course after finishing her graduation at the time.

One day, on July 2, 1999, she left for her classes but never returned home. Her body was found in a white Maruti Zen car the next day along with her friend Gautam Singh. The Bihar police allegedly ruled out their death as a case of suicide immediately. It was reported that the police officials gave the verdict even before sending the evidence for post-mortem.

The investigation was heavily interrupted by political forces and supporters of the MLC. There exist several unanswered questions like how did Shilpi and Gautam end up dead in the car? Who was the mysterious figure who lured Shilpi to the Valmiki Guest House?

When Shilpi was returning home from her classes, a mysterious man who allegedly knew Gautam asked her to get inside the vehicle. She was taken to the guest house on the pretext that Gautam was waiting for her there.

However, suspicions grew when she did not find him there. Gautam also reached the guest house after finding out about Shilpi, but he was allegedly beaten up and murdered.

Their bodies were placed in the white Maruti car, which was parked at the garage near Gandhi Maidan. Some reports claim that the garage was locked up from the inside, which indicates that someone had deliberately placed the vehicle there.

Does it mean that the person who tipped off the police about the bodies was aware of it beforehand? The mysterious man was never found. The police were heavily criticized during the investigation process due to the constant interruption caused by MLC supporters and other politicians. At the time, the Shilpi-Gautam murder case drew widespread attention due to the affiliation of big political names and parties.

The investigation was later led by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which also led nowhere. The case was investigated by the Patna Police in the initial stages, who were accused of covering up for Sadhu Yadav, who had direct ties to the case. After the case was subjected to massive pressure from the public and the opposition, it was eventually handed over to the CBI by the state government.

The CBI sent the vaginal evidence for DNA testing in Hyderabad, which indicated signs of rape by multiple people. The investigating team reportedly asked for the DNA sample of MLC Sadhu Yadav, who refused to comply with the investigation.

Even the involvement of the CBI resulted in the same end. After four years of investigation, the CBI also ruled out the Shilpi-Gautam murder case as suicide in 2003. The case never received any trial in court, and the families of the victims never received proper closure about what really unfolded on July 3, 1999.

According to some sources, the family of Shilpi Jain attempted to challenge the suicide ruling given by the CBI by reopening the case once again in 2004. They aimed to take the case forward from the High Court to the Supreme Court but failed to do so. The culprits of the case were never arrested. [Rh/VS]

