MP to build 25,000 homes for police personnel; recruit 7,500 cops annually

Bhopal, Oct 21 (IANS) In a significant push towards infrastructure development and public safety, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced the construction of 25,000 residential units for police personnel under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

The ambitious housing initiative will be backed by an investment of ₹5,700 crore, aimed at providing affordable homes to eligible police beneficiaries across the state.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while addressing a gathering of police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, emphasised the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and welfare for the police personnel.

“We are determined to ensure housing for all. Our police personnel perform their duties in the face of all odds, in all weather.

"The Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana will transform the lives of thousands of families of police personnel by offering them dignified living spaces,” he stated.

The scheme is expected to be rolled out in phases, with priority given to low-rank police personnel.