Nitish govt approves 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' to empower women

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) The Nitish government on Friday approved the flagship scheme, 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', to empower women through financial assistance and make them Aatmanirbhar.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Miniaster Nitish Kumar, where the proposal was okayed.

Under the scheme, one woman from each family in Bihar will be eligible to receive an initial financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as the first instalment to begin employment of her choice.

The process of receiving applications from interested women will begin soon, and the transfer of funds directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts will start from September.

After six months of starting the employment activity, an assessment will be conducted, and depending on the progress, beneficiaries may receive additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.

To support women entrepreneurs, the government will also develop haat bazaars across villages, towns, and cities for the sale of their products.