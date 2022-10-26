UNGA: India abstains again on a resolution condemning Russia in Ukraine conflict

In the run-up to today's vote at the Assembly, India had voted with the West and in opposition to Russia on three procedural motions that did not affect its neutrality in a substantive way.

India had also abstained on the recent resolution in the Security Council and on the two resolutions in the General Assembly condemning Russia in March.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had spoken with Prime Minister Modi last week amid an intense diplomatic push for support for the resolution.

During the call, according to the External Affairs Ministry, the Prime Minister had told Zelensky that there could not a be the military solution and that dialogue was the way to end the conflict. He also offered India's readiness to work on peace efforts.

Further, he emphasized the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations, the ministry said.

Before the vote at the Assembly, Russia's Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenza repeated Moscow's assertions that the four regions of Ukraine had voted in the 90 percent range in referendums to join Russia.

Ukraine and several countries have called the referendums an illegal sham because they were held under military occupation.

Nebenza accused the Western countries of threatening nations with economic consequences if they did not vote with them and demanded a secret ballot, which was rejected by the Assembly.

Moscow retained its support of four that it had in the two Assembly resolutions in March, although Eritrea abstained this time, while Nicaragua switched position to back Russia.

China abstained from the vote.

Although the West unleashed a high-pressure diplomatic campaign, it managed to get only two more votes than for the first resolution in March and three more than for the second one.

Speaking before the vote, US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield appeared to take a hard line against diplomacy and dialogue that she saw as placatory.

"The path to peace does not run through placations. The path to peace does not involve turning the other way in the face of these flagrant violations", she said.

"The only way to bring peace is to stop this aggression, to demand accountability, to stand together with conviction, to show what we will not tolerate", she added.

The Assembly session also witnessed a sideshow by Pakistan, which stuck to its gimmick of bringing up Kashmir regardless of the topic on the agenda.

Kamboj dismissed it as an attempt to misuse the UN forum with "frivolous and pointless remarks".

Islamabad's Permanent Representative Munir Akram, who abstained on the resolution, said that he looked forward to a "similar concern or condemnation" of what he called India's attempts to formalize the "illegal annexation" of Kashmir.

India has said that the people of Kashmir have exercised their right to self-determination by voting in several elections and electing governments.