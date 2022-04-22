Best organic cosmetic brands for your skin

It's good for you, but is it good for Mother Earth? The next time you doll up, think about how your make-up affects the earth and environment. There are a host of brands to pick from that are committed to reducing waste, using Vegan Certified ingredients, and sustainability.

We may not realize it, but the products we reach for on a day-to-day basis - be it food, beauty products, or other daily essentials - can make a huge difference to how sustainably we choose to live. It all begins and ends with being mindful of the choices we make and the intentionality with which we make these choices.

Megha Asher, COO & Co-Founder, of Juicy Chemistry shares a few beauty tips that can help you go green:

- Check the ingredients - Ingredients such as microplastics pose a huge risk to the environment. Microplastics can be found in certain cleansers and scrubs.

- Look for Certifications - Certifications bear the proof of whether a brand walks the talk or not. Moreover, certifications such as ECOCERT COSMOS have stringent ethical and environmental standards so you know your products are being made mindfully and ethically.

- Look for eco-friendly packaging - Product packaging makes a significant difference to waste production. Ask yourself - how minimally packaged is the product? What material is the outer packaging made of?

- Ditch the disposable wipes and cotton rounds - Buy reusable and washable pads such as cotton mitts and washcloths that can be washed and reused over and over again. It's economical and sustainable.

- Use Eco-friendly Tools - Instead of using plastic combs and toothbrushes, opt for wood-based versions.

- Follow a Simple Routine - You don't need to go overboard with several serums and creams. A simple cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer routine is enough to maintain healthy skin. Less is more. Being mindful is key to avoiding wastage.

- Recycle/Upcycle your empties - Once you're done using your products, don't just throw the empties into the trash. Check for ways that you can re-cycle the products. You may also reach out to the brands that offer a recycling program. Similarly, there are so many ways to upcycle a container. Got an empty glass jar? Fill it up with some dry fruits/accessories, Make some decorative pieces, etc.

Check out our curation of clean beauty brands for your next make-up haul:

Juice Beauty India

Eco-friendly beauty, which was once a niche category, is now having a major moment in the spotlight. And the fame will not be fleeting - it is no longer a buzzword, but a necessity of the hour. Following the elimination of animal testing, toxic chemicals, and unethical sourcing, a growing number of eco-warriors are implementing sustainable manufacturing practices that are safe not only for your skin but also for the environment.

Juice Beauty, utilizes a Vegan Certified and the ingredients are kind to coral reefs and wildlife as the brand does not use synthetic dyes, fragrances, or chemical sunscreens. Their no-nasties policy ensures that their products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and other ingredients that can irritate or harm your skin, as well as harm marine life. The entire product line is produced in a sustainable, ethical, and animal-free manner.

Juice Beauty is Leaping Bunny certified; PETA compliant and the recipient of PETA's Courage in Commerce Award; and Vegan certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

Quench Botanics

All Quench products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and alcohol, they are 100 percent vegetarian and cruelty-free. Their range of Path-breaking Korean Skincare products is powered by effective natural ingredients like Korean Ginseng, Cica, Lotus Root, Grapefruit, and Cherry Blossom Extract creating perfect recipes for happy, healthy, and radiant skin. These intensely nourishing and refreshing formulas target, care for, and prevent skin concerns like acne, blemishes, oil control, open pores, dull and uneven skin and promise you only a smoother, hydrated, and healthier-looking complexion.