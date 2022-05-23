Hundreds of hatchlings released in Chambal on World Turtle Day

Hundreds of hatchlings of the critically endangered red-crowned roofed turtle and three-striped roofed turtle were released in the lower Chambal river area to commemorate World Turtle Day, celebrated each year in May 23.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed on Sunday between Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), an international conservation organization that works for saving freshwater turtles from extinction, and Turtle Ltd., a leading men's clothing brand.

The freshwater turtle population in India and across the globe has been diminishing at an alarming rate, prompting the Kolkata-based apparel brand to participate in the turtle conservation project at Chambal in Etawah, and take it up as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility endeavor.

Saurabh Dewan, Development Researcher, TSA, said, "Chambal conservation project initiated in 2006, jointly with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department is one of the flagship projects that is focused on two of the most threatened fresh-water turtles of the country - red-crowned roofed turtle and the three-striped roofed turtle, protecting around three hundred nests of the two species around Chambal every year."