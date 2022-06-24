We may see a lack of crucial omega-3 fatty acids due to climate change: Study

While the effects of global climate change are already resulting in the loss of sea ice, accelerated sea-level rise, and longer and more intense heat waves, the first-ever survey of planktonic lipids in the global ocean predicts a temperature-linked decrease in the production of essential omega-3 fatty acids.

This means as global warming proceeds, there will be fewer and fewer omega-3 fatty acids produced by plankton at the base of the food web, which will mean fewer omega-3 fatty acids available for fish and people, according to the study published in the journal Science.

An omega-3 fatty acid is an essential fat that the human body cannot produce on its own, and is widely regarded as a "good" fat that links seafood consumption to heart health.

The research "is another example of how human activities are perturbing the oceans in ways that we never expected, and of the uncertainty of how the ocean is going to respond to warming", said Benjamin Van Mooy, senior scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), a US-based non-profit organization.

The team conducted a survey that analyzed 930 lipid samples across 146 locations collected during seven oceanographic research cruises from 2013-2018, using a uniform high-resolution accurate mass spectrometry analytical workflow.