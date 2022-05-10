Global markets tumble, Wall Street's losses worsen

NEW YORK — Wall Street is tumbling toward its lowest point in more than a year on Monday as renewed worries about China's economy pile on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 was 2.3% lower in afternoon trading after coming off its fifth straight losing week, its longest such streak in more than a decade. It joined a worldwide swoon for markets. Not only did stocks fall across Europe and much of Asia, but so did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 374 points, or 1.1%, at 32,520, as of 3:16 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 3.4% lower as tech-oriented stocks again took the brunt of the sell-off. Monday's sharp drop leaves the S&P 500, Wall Street's main measure of health, down roughly 16% from its record set early this year.

Most of this year's damage has been the result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive flip away from doing everything it can to prop up financial markets and the economy. The central bank has already pulled its key short-term interest rate off its record low of near zero, where it sat for nearly all of the pandemic. Last week, it signaled additional increases of double the usual amount may hit in upcoming months, in hopes of stamping out the high inflation sweeping the economy.

The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it moves too far or too quickly. In the meantime, higher rates discourage investors from paying very high prices for investments, because investors can get more than before from owning super-safe Treasury bonds instead.

That's helped cause a roughly 29% tumble for bitcoin since April's start, for example. It dropped 10.8% Monday, according to Coindesk. Worries about the world's second-largest economy added to the gloom Monday. Analysts cited comments over the weekend by a Chinese official warning of a grave situation for jobs, as the country hopes to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened restrictions, amid citizen complaints that it feels endless, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdowns after an outbreak.