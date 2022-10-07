Economy

India's GDP growth rate to see decline predicts World Bank

Citing the deteriorating global scenario, the World Bank on Thursday downgraded India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 percent.
The Indian Rupee is also witnessing a sharp decline in its value. (Representative Image)
The Indian Rupee is also witnessing a sharp decline in its value. (Representative Image)Info-farmer (Wikimedia Commons)
NewsGram Desk

Citing the deteriorating global scenario, the World Bank on Thursday downgraded India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 percent. In June 2022, it had projected that the Indian economy will grow at a rate of 7.5 percent.

The Indian Rupee is also witnessing a sharp decline in its value. (Representative Image)
Indian Economy: Government forecasts positive economic growth in the coming months

In April also, the World Bank had cut India's GDP forecast from 8.7 percent to 8 percent. At the same time though, it noted that India's economic recovery is faster than the rest of the world. The forecast has come just days before its annual meeting.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also cut the economic growth projection for 2022-23 from 7.2 percent to 7 percent, citing the tightening of rates by the US Federal Reserve and the prevailing geopolitical scenario. (KB/IANS)

india
economy
gdp
GDP growth rate
decline
world bank
gross domestic product

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com