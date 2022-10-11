Economy

India's GDP growth projection cut to 6.8% by IMF

In 2021-22, India's economic growth was 8.7 percent.
Headquarters of the International Monetary Fund.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India's economic growth projection in 2022-23 to 6.8 percent.

Earlier, in July, it had projected a growth of 7.4 percent for India in the current financial year.

Reasons like contraction in the US economy in the first half of 2022, a fall in the Euro, lockdowns in China, and continued Coronavirus outbreaks, have been listed by IMF for trimming India's growth projection.

"The global economy continues to face steep challenges, shaped by the lingering effects of three powerful forces - the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a cost-of-living crisis caused by persistent and broadening inflation pressures, and the slowdown in China," said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Economic Counsellor and IMF Director of Research. (KB/IANS)

