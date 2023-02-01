Economy

Union Budget 2023: G20 to boost India's role in world economic order says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the G20 Presidency has given a unique opportunity to strengthen India's role in the world economic order.
"We are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and facilitate sustainable economic development," she said while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Wednesday. (IANS)

Union Budget

NewsGram Desk

Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament to attend Union Cabinet meeting



"The Indian economy has increased in size from being tenth to 5th largest in the world in the last nine years. We have made significant progress in many SDGs, the economy has become a lot more formalised, efficient implementation of schemes has brought about inclusive development," she said.

Economic empowerment of women is one opportunity which can be transformative in achieving our vision by focusing on the above areas, said the Finance Minister. (KB/IANS)

india
indian economy
budget
Parliament
Budget Session
G20 2023
Union Budget 2023

