In Delhi hospital, over 500 MBBS doctors compete for 20 positions

Dr. Dhruv Chauhan's Twitter post of a packed scene at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital) has triggered conversations on social media regarding the seeming lack of medical jobs and the oversupply of MBBS doctors in the nation.
In his tweet, Dr. Chauhan emphasised the fierce competition among the more than 500 applicants seeking for the 20 non-academic junior residency spots. The photo's apparent lack of work options for those with an MBBS degree has prompted comparisons to the oversupply of engineering graduates, leading one user to remark that "MBBS is the new BTech."
More than 500 applicants for 20 open positions; MBBS is the new BTech. Yes, that is the Twitter users responded to the image by pointing out that Delhi, which is a popular location for medical professionals, gives one of the best incomes for rookie resident doctors.
A lot of applicants are drawn to Delhi hospitals by the attraction of increased salaries and educational prospects. Some have even brought up the use of bribes to obtain these highly sought-after positions.
The photograph went viral and sparked an engaging conversation among users about the disparity between supply and demand for MBBS doctors.
As a temporary source of income while completing their postgraduate test preparation, many individuals in Delhi apply for these positions.
Applications to these hospitals are further encouraged by the junior resident stipend, which in Delhi ranges from Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000.
INCORRECT DISTRIBUTION
"Sir, I personally believe this job scenario is in Delhi," another Twitter user stated. The opportunity to learn and the good salary are the causes. Even MBBS doctors haven't reached some areas of the rest of India yet. What is concerning is the unequal distribution of doctors.
While there are too many doctors in Delhi, there aren't enough medical professionals in other areas.
The general consensus on social media was that there should be more work possibilities for doctors in India.
Yes, there is a demand-supply issue in India right now, but Indians still don't realise this. Doctors cannot expect a high pay like their peers in the IT sector do since there are too many doctors for not enough positions in the cities. Campus placements don't exist, a user said.
Unlike the IT industry, doctors find it difficult to seek increased pay because of this oversupply. The problem is made worse by the absence of on-campus postings.