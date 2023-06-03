In Delhi hospital, over 500 MBBS doctors compete for 20 positions

Dr. Dhruv Chauhan's Twitter post of a packed scene at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital) has triggered conversations on social media regarding the seeming lack of medical jobs and the oversupply of MBBS doctors in the nation.

In his tweet, Dr. Chauhan emphasised the fierce competition among the more than 500 applicants seeking for the 20 non-academic junior residency spots. The photo's apparent lack of work options for those with an MBBS degree has prompted comparisons to the oversupply of engineering graduates, leading one user to remark that "MBBS is the new BTech."

More than 500 applicants for 20 open positions; MBBS is the new BTech. Yes, that is the Twitter users responded to the image by pointing out that Delhi, which is a popular location for medical professionals, gives one of the best incomes for rookie resident doctors.

A lot of applicants are drawn to Delhi hospitals by the attraction of increased salaries and educational prospects. Some have even brought up the use of bribes to obtain these highly sought-after positions.