Karnataka HC : "Hospital employees engaging in sexual activity with young women's dead bodies"

Every public and private hospital should uphold the confidentiality of clinical records and have a system in place to protect information about the deceased, particularly in situations that are stigmatised and subject to social criticism, like HIV and suicidal cases.

The general public and tourists should not be able to see the post mortem room directly.

The staff in both public and private hospitals have to be educated on how to manage a dead body and interact sensitively with the deceased's companions. The Karnataka High Court mandated on Tuesday that all public and private hospitals in the state have CCTV cameras installed in their mortuaries to stop "offences against the dead bodies of women." The Karnataka government has been given six months to make sure the instructions are fulfilled.

The Karnataka High Court division bench stated during the hearing of a murder and necrophilia case: "It is brought to our notice that in most government and private hospitals where the dead bodies, especially those of young women, are kept in the mortuary, the attendant who is appointed to guard them has sexual intercourse with the dead body."