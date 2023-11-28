Some thoughts on the impact of volumes on prices

By

Kristina Shemyakina

Stock Market:- Engaging in stock market trading often resembles a casino, where each participant strives to win, trying to predict the change in stock prices. Among the critical factors determining the stock price dynamics is the concept trading volumes. Simply put, this indicator reflects the number of shares sold or bought during a trading session on the stock exchange. A substantial trading volume generally signifies heightened investor interest in a company's shares, potentially resulting in an upswing in their prices. Conversely, a low trading volume may indicate waning investor interest, leading to a price drop.

Accordingly, the trading volume directly affects stock prices and is typically represented on charts through a volume indicator.