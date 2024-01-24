Bhutan ‘open for business’ as voters choose former PM Tobgay to rebuild economy

Tobgay’s approach represents “a pragmatic tailoring of the GNH concept to what the world needs today,” Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy, an associate fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a Washington, D.C. think tank.

“Bhutan knows that it cannot be isolated from the rest of the world and the rest of the economy, and that’s why this whole special economic zone has been proposed. And I think that is a classic example of how Bhutan tailors its GNH concept with its economic growth and economic need,” he told Radio Free Asia.

Bhutan has been gradually boosting the communications and information technology sector since the early 2010s, and the move to set up the SEZs intends to draw investment and sustainable development through service-intensive projects such as resorts and IT parks, rather than industrial projects, Shivamurthy said.

“There’s a massive expectation from the new government. I think people have voted for this new government for the very reason that they know this party… and expect that this experienced party will offer them solutions rather than a new party coming in and trying to start from scratch,” he added.

Namgay Pem, a Bhutanese citizen who cast her vote at the Lingmu-Toedwang Constituency in Punakha District, one of the 20 dzongkhags or districts comprising Bhutan, echoed that sentiment.

“The interventions that the government brings in should not compromise the happiness and well-being of the citizens, and that GNH, which is the main philosophy, should guide all the developmental and economic developments in the country,” she said.

Relations with India and China

The election was closely watched by India, against the backdrop of Bhutan’s ongoing border negotiations with China – an issue of strategic concern for India, which has faced border disputes and skirmishes with its northern neighbor.

In October, Bhutanese Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji visited Beijing and met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, after which the two sides expressed their determination to accelerate the boundary demarcation process.

Border talks between the two countries have been focused on two key areas of dispute: the strategic Doklam plateau and other areas in western Bhutan, which lie near the India-Bhutan-China border; and the Jakarlung and Pasamlung valleys that lie near Tibet.

“Given India’s special relationship with Bhutan, it is important for India to make sure that (any border) agreement (with China) does not strategically damage India’s interest,” said Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Studies Programme at the Takshshila Institute in India.

“That's largely what India’s priority should be and one part of that is obviously highlighting to the Bhutanese public the threats the Chinese encroachment presents and we have seen some of that take place,” he added.

A report by UK-based Chatham House , released in December, showed China had continued its “unsanctioned programme of settlement construction” across the contested border in the north of Bhutan, based on analysis of satellite imagery from September.

“The new outposts in Bhutan’s remote Jakarlung Valley, part of the Beyul Khenpajong region, may become permanent Chinese territory after an announcement on a border deal between the two countries expected soon,” wrote John Pollock and Damien Symon of Chatham House. “It is thought that Bhutan, in a major concession, will give up the land that China has seized in both Jakarlung and the neighboring Menchuma Valley,” they added.

Kewalramani said Bhutan-China’s three-step roadmap will require first understanding where the border lies on paper and then visiting the places on the ground, before finally demarcating the actual boundary.

“So this is not a small, easy short-term process and I think Bhutan is discussing these changes with India… Bhutan does take into account India's interest because of the special nature of that relationship,” he added.

“I think with Tshering Tobgay coming in, there is some relief that these border negotiations with China will happen with even more sensitivity towards India and with even more open conversations with India and that is something that is expected,” said Shivamurthy. RFA/SP