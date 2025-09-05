Commercial space demand grows at 11 pc CAGR from 2020-25 in top Indian cities: Report

New Delhi, Sep 5: The demand for commercial space has grown at an 11 per cent Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020-25 in the top eight Indian cities, a report said on Friday.

"Bengaluru has emerged as one of the most cost-effective workforce cities for global enterprises, the cost is almost 81 per cent lower as compared to Tier-II US cities," Enquirus Capital, an investment banking firm, said in a report.

For comparison, the operating cost in a Tier-II US city per FTE (Full Time Employee) per BPM Business process management is indexed at 100; the same is 19 for Bengaluru (As of FY23).

According to the report, India has emerged as a high-growth, cost-effective office space destination, and businesses are looking at the nation for scalability, affordability, and a skilled talent pool.

"The demand for commercial space in the Top 8 Indian cities has grown at an 11 per cent CAGR in the year 2020-25, from 39.3 million square feet (mn sq. ft) to 66.4 million square feet (mn sq ft)," the report noted.