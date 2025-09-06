India begins critical minerals' journey to strengthen supply chain resilience

New Delhi, Sep 6: The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) to boost India’s recycling capacity for critical minerals from secondary sources such as e-waste, lithium-ion battery scrap, and end-of-life vehicle parts.

By fostering both new and existing recyclers, the initiative aims to build 270 kilo tonnes annual recycling capacity, produce 40 kilo tonnes of critical minerals, attract around Rs 8,000 crore in investments, and generate nearly 70,000 jobs — a strategic step to strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce import dependency, according to the government.

Critical minerals are fast becoming the oil of the 21st century, scarce, strategic, and fiercely contested. They are the building blocks of a modern economy.

India has set major climate milestones like cutting the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 (from 2005 levels), sourcing half of its power capacity from non-fossil fuels by the same year, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.