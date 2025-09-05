GST overhaul a significant shift toward consumption-led growth: Report

New Delhi, Sep 5: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) overhaul, which comes into effect from September 22, is a significant shift aimed at stimulating growth through consumption-led strategies, especially as indirect taxes are regressive in nature, a report said on Friday.

"The loss to the exchequer is estimated at 0.14 per cent of GDP, with states possibly taking a larger hit. However, with the compensation cess ceasing to exist (nearly 0.5 per cent of GDP), there is a de facto demand boost for the economy, even as that revenue was not allowed to be used for fiscal budgetary flows," Emkay said in a report.

According to Emkay, this strengthens the longstanding sectoral rotation theme of ‘consumption over capex’.

"Similarly, such tax changes would add over 0.6 per cent of GDP to domestic demand on an annualised basis and should boost (mass) consumption in FMCG, consumer durables, autos, and similar sectors," the report stated.