Sensex, Nifty jump over positive development on India-US trade talks

Mumbai, Sep 10: The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday, on the back of promising developments in the US-India trade discussions along with strong overnight global cues.

US President Donald Trump’s initiative to improve India-US relations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s positive response to the same is a positive cue for the Indian market.

The Sensex was up 334 points or 0.41 per cent at 81,435 in the early morning trade, and the Nifty was up 106 points or 0.43 per cent at 24,975.

The broadcap indices made strong gains, as Nifty Midcap 100 inched up by 0.73 per cent, and the Nifty Small cap 100 moved up 0.71 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, Larsen and Toubro, Kotak Mahindra, Dr Reddys Labs and TCS were the major gainers. The major losers were Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and Hindalco.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT, the top gainer, jumped 1.88 per cent. Nifty PSU bank and Nifty Realty were the other major gainers. Only Nifty Auto (down 0.33 per cent) and Nifty Consumer durables were in the red.

Nifty on Tuesday faced resistance near the 24,900 level for the second consecutive session. The index formed a small green candle with a long lower shadow on the daily chart, reflecting ongoing consolidation and intraday volatility.