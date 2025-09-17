India’s IT services firms to grow 6-7 pc in FY27 in AI era: Report

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Indian IT services firms are expected to witness 5-6 per cent revenue growth next fiscal (FY27), which could mean 8-10 per cent growth in the volume of work, a report said on Wednesday.

India's IT firms are poised to benefit from a strong US macroeconomic backdrop, as their top American clients reported one of their strongest quarters in many years, the report from HSBC Global Investment Research said.

Analysts at the research firm expected this momentum to lift corporate confidence and spur higher technology spending through 2025, offsetting some of the deflationary effects of artificial intelligence adoption.

As AI agents are evolving into multi-agent systems, prompting potential redesigns of enterprise software architectures and infrastructure, the shift could create new opportunities for Indian IT firms, the report said.

Further, the report cited industry estimates that suggested that AI could reduce the value of IT services by 8–10 per cent over the next three to four years as contracts renew, translating into an annual impact of up to 3-4 per cent in 2025–27.