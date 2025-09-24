Hindenburg Was a Direct Challenge to Audacity of Indian Enterprises to go Global: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, Sep 24: Hindenburg Research’s report was not merely a critique of the Adani Group; it was a direct challenge to the audacity of Indian enterprises to dream on a global scale, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the shareholders, the billionaire industrialist said that January 24, 2023, will be remembered as a morning when India’s markets awoke to headlines that reverberated far beyond Dalal Street.

“For your Group, it marked the beginning of a test that pushed every dimension of our resilience. It questioned our governance, our purpose and even the very idea that Indian companies could dare lead the world in scale and ambition,” Gautam Adani emphasised.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) delivered a resounding and unequivocal verdict dismissing the allegations against the Adani Group and its officials.

“With SEBI’s clear and final word, truth has prevailed or like we had always said -- truth alone will prevail. What was meant to weaken us has instead strengthened the very core of our foundations,” said the Adani Group Chairman.