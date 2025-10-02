Govt issues notices to 25 offshore crypto exchanges for breaking anti-money laundering rules

New Delhi, Oct 2: The Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND) has sent notices to 25 offshore virtual digital asset (VDA) service providers for allegedly failing to follow India’s anti-money laundering laws, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

The notices were issued under Section 13 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This section allows authorities to launch investigations, check company records, verify customer details, and demand reports on suspicious transactions.

Companies that violate the rules could face fines of up to Rs 1 lakh for each breach.

Among the 25 offshore firms served notices are CoinW of Singapore, BTCC of the UK, Changelly of Hong Kong, and Paxful of the US.

Other names include Huione of Cambodia, CEX.IO of the US and the UK, LBank of the British Virgin Islands, PrimeXBT of Saint Lucia, Coinex of Hong Kong, Remitano of Singapore, Poloniex of Boston, BitMex of Seychelles, and LCX of Liechtenstein.