On Gandhi Jayanti, Bengal CM Stresses on Communal Harmony

Kolkata, Oct 2: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday, which coincides with Dussehra, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has stressed on the importance of implementing the Mahatma’s messages on communal harmony and unity in the country, in the true spirit.

“Mahatma Gandhi, the great leader of our country, his name is written in golden letters on the pages of history. His message of non-violence, message of peace, message of unity, message of harmony remains eternally memorable,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a social media message that she posted on Thursday morning.

CM Banerjee stated that Mahatma Gandhi's message of “Ishwar, Allah Tero Naam, Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan (God, Allah is your name, may God give wisdom to everyone)” is very relevant in the present context and hence should be remembered by all Indians.

“That prayer of his, ‘Ishwar, Allah Tero Naam, Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan’, we especially remember those words today and request everyone to remember them,” CM Banerjee said.

In the recent past, in almost all messages posted on any occasion, CM Banerjee has specifically stressed either of the two issues or both — maintaining communal harmony and the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states — with the saffron camp being her obvious target on both these issues.