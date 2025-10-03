Piyush Goyal, Singapore PM meet to further Boost Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Oct 3: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and discussed the commitment to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Discussions reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership, building on the strong momentum and vast potential for future growth," said Commerce Minister in a post on X social media platform.

Wong replied, saying they "had a good discussion on deepening our economic partnership from industrial park development to emerging tech like AI".

Union Minister Goyal also met Chin Yau Seng, CEO of Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC), and discussed strengthening India-Singapore cooperation in the aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector.