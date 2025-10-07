Chennai’s Aravind Srinivas Becomes India’s Youngest Billionaire

Aravind Srinivas, a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Chennai, has become India’s youngest billionaire, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. With an estimated net worth of ₹21,190 crore, Srinivas has earned this title through his groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence.
Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, a company known for developing AI-driven search and conversational tools. The startup, founded in 2022, has gained global attention for challenging tech giants like Google and ChatGPT by offering fast, conversational answers backed by verified sources.
The report said “The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 chronicles India’s shift from a services-centric past to a deep-tech, product-led powerhouse. The debut of Aravind Srinivas, 31, founder of Perplexity, as the youngest billionaire, underscores this transformation his wealth stems from building a foundational AI model competing globally,”.
Alongside Srinivas, the rich list also feature Indian entrepreneurs like Zepto founders Kaivalya Vohra, age 22 (₹4,480 crore) and Aadit Palicha, age 23 (₹5,380 crore), Ritesh Agarwal of Prism (OYO), age 31 (₹14,400 crore), Rohan Gupta of SG Finserve, age 26 (₹1,140 crore), Shashvat Nakrani of BharatPe, age 27 (₹1,340 crore), and Trishneet Arora of TAC Security, age 30 (₹1,820 crore). This showcases how India’s startup ecosystem is empowering a new generation of tech leaders.
Aravind Srinivas was born and raised in Chennai, his journey to success began at IIT Madras, where he completed his degree in electrical engineering. He then pursued a PhD in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. Before starting Perplexity AI, he worked at top global tech labs including OpenAI, Google, and DeepMind, gaining valuable experience in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Srinivas’s achievement highlights a growing trend of young Indian innovators making their mark in the global tech industry. His wealth is self-made, earned through technology innovation rather than inheritance. This symbolizes India’s shift from traditional businesses to knowledge-based entrepreneurship.
With AI reshaping industries worldwide, Aravind Srinivas’s rise shows how innovation and education can create massive success stories. His journey from Chennai to Silicon Valley, and now to billionaire status, stands as an inspiration for India’s next wave of tech dreamers.
