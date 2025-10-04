Zodiac Signs of India’s Billionaires: What the 2025 Hurun Rich List Reveals

Astrology may not be the first thing that comes to mind when talking about wealth, but according to a 2025 analysis of the Hurun India Rich List, zodiac signs might reveal surprising patterns among India’s wealthiest families. The study categorised billionaires based on the zodiac sign of the family head—and the results are fascinating.

Most millionaires dismiss astrology, believing their success comes from years of hard work and persistence. But billionaires often think differently. They recognize that while effort matters, an extraordinary stroke of luck—being born into the right family, entering the right market at the perfect time, or catching an opportunity others missed—can make all the difference.

As J.P. Morgan famously said: