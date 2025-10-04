Zodiac Signs of India’s Billionaires: What the 2025 Hurun Rich List Reveals

Astrology may not be the first thing that comes to mind when talking about wealth, but according to a 2025 analysis of the Hurun India Rich List, zodiac signs might reveal surprising patterns among India’s wealthiest families. The study categorised billionaires based on the zodiac sign of the family head—and the results are fascinating.
Most millionaires dismiss astrology, believing their success comes from years of hard work and persistence. But billionaires often think differently. They recognize that while effort matters, an extraordinary stroke of luck—being born into the right family, entering the right market at the perfect time, or catching an opportunity others missed—can make all the difference.
As J.P. Morgan famously said:
With that perspective in mind, here’s what the 2025 rich list revealed about which zodiac signs dominate India’s billionaire club—and which signs are barely represented.
Gemini is the third astrological sign in the zodiac and takes the top spot with a contribution of 9.50%. The wealthiest individuals under this sign include Kumar Mangalam Birla & Family, L.N. Mittal & Family, and Rahul Bhatia & Family.
Virgo (the sixth sign) and Capricorn (the tenth sign) share second place, each contributing 9.10% to the list. Prominent Virgo families include Anil Aggarwal & Family, Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, and Joy Alukkas, while Capricorn families include Rajan Bharti Mittal & Family, Radha Vembu, and Karsanbhai Patel & Family.
Scorpio, the eighth sign of the zodiac, ranks third with a contribution of 9.00%. Notable families include Sunil Mittal & Family, Yusuff Ali M.A., and Abhaykumar Firodia & Family.
Pisces, the twelfth and final zodiac sign, takes fourth place with 8.90%. Key Pisces families include Radhakishan Damani & Family, Uday Kotak, and Murali Divi & Family.
Cancer, the fourth sign, ranks fifth with a contribution of 8.60%. Families under Cancer include Gautam Adani & Family, Roshni Nadar & Family, and Benu Gopal Bangur & Family.
Aries, the first zodiac sign, comes sixth with 7.90%. Notable Aries families include Mukesh Ambani & Family, Adi Godrej & Family, and Sudhir Mehta & Family.
Sagittarius (the ninth sign) and Leo (the fifth) tie for seventh place, each contributing 7.80%. Leading Sagittarius families include Sajjan Jindal & Family, Ravi Jaipuria & Family, and Mangal Prabhat Lodha & Family. Prominent Leo families include Azim Premji & Family, Sri Prakash Lohia, and Satyanarayan Nuwal.
Aquarius, the eleventh sign, ranks eighth with 7.60%. Families under Aquarius include Vikram Lal & Family, Nusli Wadia & Family, and Sanjiv Goenka & Family.
Taurus, the second zodiac sign, comes ninth with 7.50%. Notable Taurus families include Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Family, Rajiv Singh & Family, and Harsh Mariwala & Family.
Libra, the seventh zodiac sign, is at the bottom of the list with just 7.20%. Prominent Libra families include Dilip Shanghvi, Chandru Raheja & Family, and Vivek Chaand Sehgal & Family. [Rh/VP]
