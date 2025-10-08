India, Brazil discuss roadmap to take bilateral trade to $20 billion in 5 years

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The seventh meeting of the India-Brazil Trade Monitoring Mechanism (TMM) was held on Tuesday here, which underscores the commitment between India and Brazil to foster economic growth.

Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary, and Tatiana Lacerda Prazeres, Secretary of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services for Brazil co-chaired the meeting.

During the meeting in the national capital, both sides extensively discussed matters related to bilateral trade and outlined a roadmap for taking it forward.

The discussions included the review of bilateral trade and investment relations, expansion of India-MERCOSUR PTA, market access issues, visa issues, sectoral collaborations in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemicals and petrochemicals, MSME, banking and finance, promotion of industries and internal trade, multilateral issues and other matters of mutual interest.