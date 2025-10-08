Himachal Pradesh Landslide: At Least 15 Killed as Bus Gets Buried in Bilaspur; PM Modi Reacts

A devastating landslide struck a private bus in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, on the evening on 7 October, 2025. The incident resulted in at least 15 deaths. Rescue teams recovered bodies from the wreckage. The bus was carrying 25 to 30 passengers.

Debris and stones completely crushed the bus roof. The accident occurred in Bhalu, near Barthi. Heavy rainfall triggered the Himachal Pradesh landslide.

Search operations continued for an eight-year-old boy reported missing. Two children survived but sustained injuries. Police and fire department teams responded quickly to the scene. and the State Disaster Response Force (SDFR) also joined the effort.

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal confirmed 15 fatalities. Nine men and four women were among the deceased and two children who were injured were admitted to AIIMS Bilaspur immediately. Identified victims included Rajneesh Kumar and Sarif Khan. Others were Chunni Lal, Rajeev alias Sonu, Krishan Lal, and Narender Sharma.

The bus was traveling from Marotan to Ghumarwin when witnesses reported rocks falling suddenly from the hillside. The impact pushed the bus toward a ravine’s edge.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri visited the site. He reported 18 people recovered, including the deceased. The search focused on the missing child. Agnihotri noted the debris crushed the bus due to the landslide’s timing.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu monitored operations from Shimla. Sukhu ensured the injured received immediate hospital treatment and promised state support for affected families. The government committed to providing full assistance.