Indian satcom market expected to triple to $14.8 billion by 2033: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 9: The Indian satellite communications (satcom) market, valued at $4.3 billion in 2024, is expected to triple to $14.8 billion by 2033, underscoring both the economic and strategic potential of the sector, according to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Recalling India’s remarkable journey from Aryabhata (1975) to Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, NISAR and upcoming Gaganyaan and next-generation reusable launch vehicles, Scindia said India has transformed from being a follower to a global leader in space innovation.

“India must not just be a beneficiary of satellite services — it must become a hub, an exporter, and a trusted global partner,” he asserted during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 event here.

The minister called for a coordinated, milestone-driven SATCOM programme uniting government, industry, startups, academia, and international partners.

“In the great symphony of progress, India will not be a silent listener. India will be the conductor, leading the orchestra of global innovation — composing the melody of opportunity,” Scindia said.

He also announced a Rs 900 crore National Satcom Monitoring Facility, which will safeguard spectrum assets and strengthen India’s satellite gateways.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia said the Satcom Summit marks “the threshold of a revolution — a revolution born in the sky, carried by satellites, but destined to transform lives on the ground.”