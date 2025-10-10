Traders Hail GST 2.0 Reforms, ‘Vocal for Local’ Initiative

New Delhi, Oct 10: In a push for the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, the government has underscored the pivotal role of the retail trade sector in the Indian economy, as traders hail the recent GST 2.0 reforms.

During the seventh meeting of the National Traders’ Welfare Board (NTWB) here, Sunil J. Singhi, NTWB Chairman, appreciated the recently implemented GST reforms, which came into effect on September 22.

He highlighted that the nationwide traders-led campaign, celebrated as the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, reflects the gratitude of the trading community towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the transformative GST reforms that have generated substantial benefits and savings for both consumers and traders.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), called upon the Board members to provide inclusive and practical suggestions for the formulation of the National Retail Trade Policy, with a focus on wider participation from grassroots-level traders.

A key focus of the meeting was the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative aimed at strengthening indigenous industries and promoting locally manufactured goods.