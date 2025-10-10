‘Inequality by Design’: EU Billionaire Wealth Soared by Over €400 Billion in 6 Months

A worsening inequality crisis in the European Union—where the richest people pay proportionately less tax than ordinary citizens even as billionaire wealth is skyrocketing—is driving increasingly popular demand for a wealth tax, according to a report published Thursday.

The Oxfam briefing paper, A European Agenda to Tax the Superrichch, notes that “the richest 1% in the EU own nearly a quarter of all wealth while half the population shares just 3%.”

The report underscores that the combined wealth of EU billionaires soared by over €400 billion ($462.2 billion) in just six months this year—the equivalent of over €2 billion ($2.3 billion) a day.

”In 2025, the EU counted nearly 500 billionaires, 39 more than in 2024,” Oxfam said. “In the last year alone, a new billionaire was created, on average, every nine days in the EU. Altogether, the richest 3,600 Europeans now hold as much wealth as the poorest 181 million—equivalent to the populations of Germany, Italy, and Spain combined.”

“Europe is minting billionaires at a record rate while millions of Europeans are struggling to make ends meet,” Oxfam EU tax expert Chiara Putaturo said in a statement Thursday. “This inequality is not by accident, it is by design.”