Sensex, Nifty Slip in Early Trade Amid Global Weakness

Mumbai, Oct 13: Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on Monday, tracking weakness across Asian markets after US President Donald Trump warned of “stricter” tariffs on China.

The cautious global sentiment weighed on domestic equities, leading to broad-based selling across sectors.

At the opening bell, the Sensex opened at 82,278, down 223 points or 0.27 per cent, while the Nifty began trading at 25,180, slipping 105 points or 0.42 per cent in early deals.

Commenting on the Nifty outlook, experts said that “We will begin the week limiting our upside objective to 25460, as maintained last week. Volatility is expected to rise as the week progresses.”

“While nearest support is seen at 25230/15, we will wait for a direct fall past 25113, to step away from the upside plays,” they added.