How Data Gaps Deepen Climate Injustice in the Himalayas

This mistrust creates a vicious cycle. Geopolitical tensions cause countries to withhold information. That withholding fuels suspicion. Misunderstandings flourish — myths emerge, such as assumptions that one country is mismanaging or weaponizing upstream water. These myths hinder cooperation. “You cannot look at a problem in isolation,” Shrestha stressed. “A river basin is a shared environment.”

Partial understanding and incomplete strategies can prove deadly. To break this “vicious circle of mistrust,” experts argue for stronger scientific collaboration. While political agreements may take years or decades, science can offer a neutral ground.

Institutions like ICIMOD are working to build such transboundary scientific cooperation. “We need more joint research, more shared knowledge,” Xu Baiqing, a leading expert at the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in an interview with Global Voices, emphasizing that collaboration can help fill data gaps, build trust, and reduce tensions over time.

China’s role in the regional data ecosystem

Among the eight countries in the HKH region, China holds a comparative advantage in terms of technological capabilities, financial resources, and infrastructure. According to official Chinese sources, the country has developed a comprehensive Earth observation system, including land, meteorological, and ocean satellites, with both the quantity and quality of data collection reaching world-class levels.

In terms of academic research output, a search of major academic portals shows that the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Canada, Germany, and Switzerland lead the field in studies related to glacial lakes and GLOFs, forming the backbone of global publication and research activity in this area. India has also been catching up in data collection and risk management, especially after the multiple fatal disasters.

HIMANSH, India’s high-altitude research station, which studies Himalayan glaciers and their impact on water resources. Image from YouTube. Fair use.

However, while countries like China possess a wealth of scientific insights, their contributions are often locked behind language barriers, incompatible platforms, or political mistrust. Many Chinese glacier studies are published in domestic journals or government databases, which are inaccessible to the broader international community. “It’s not that China refuses to share data,” said a glaciologist who preferred to remain anonymous. “But we lack the platforms, the trust, and the interface.”

When it comes to glacial lake inventories and GLOF risk assessments, even Chinese scientists rely heavily on satellite data from US agencies like NASA and the United States Geological Survey (USGS). For example, a 2020 paper by Chinese scientists mapping glacial lakes in High Mountain Asia is primarily based on Landsat imagery, which is freely available through NASA and the US Geological Survey.

Global North domination: Open access isn’t equal access

Open access to US satellite data has enabled global research, but accessibility is not equal. Countries like Nepal and Bhutan struggle with limited internet infrastructure, lack of technical expertise, and few trained personnel. These barriers complicate efforts in transboundary monitoring and early warning — especially frustrating given these countries’ high vulnerability and low contribution to global glacier melt.

Also, as Xu Baiqing points out, satellite data cannot provide real-time alerts. “Satellites like [NASA’s] Landsat help us analyze past events and assess trends,” he says, “but they cannot provide real-time warnings.” For that, geostationary or disaster-monitoring satellites are needed. And even they aren’t enough. Fieldwork remains essential for understanding and mitigating glacial hazards. Xu advocates for a more integrated Earth systems approach: merging big data infrastructure, scientific modeling, and field networks. AI-driven modeling, he notes, can help scientists better understand causes — not just symptoms — of glacial disasters.

Yet even China — with its technological, financial, and human advantages — faces challenges in setting up field observation networks. When the Jinwuco lake burst in June 2020, Zhang Qianggong, head of the climate and environmental risks unit at the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), told Global Voices that transporting a single bag of cement to the site took one person three full days. Equipment transport alone can cost over CNY 300,000 (about USD 41,000).

Amid such high risk and challenging conditions, Chinese authorities are investigating ways to prepare for future lake bursts in the region. Researchers noted in a Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) journal article:

"The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau must be highly vigilant against the risk of glacial lake outbursts. The probability of glacial lake outbursts in the Himalayas and the central and eastern sections of the Nyainqentanglha Mountains is three times higher than in other regions."

Sustainability gaps and structural injustice

In Nepal and elsewhere, even when ground-based early warning systems are installed, often with donor support, their long-term sustainability is in question. “The donor might pay for installation,” says Zhang, “but who replaces the batteries? Who trains the staff?” Without continued funding and capacity-building, these systems often fail within a few years, leaving communities exposed once again.