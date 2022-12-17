The Need Is For An Inclusive Environment Ensuring Digital Learning For All

Around the globe there is a lot of buzz on ‘Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity’ (D&I) but very less is being done on grounds.
The first step towards D&I is understanding Diversity and Disability and knowing that not all disabilities are visible. Many people believe that the term ‘disability’ refers only to people with a visible disability such as individuals using wheelchairs or hearing aids etc. But many disabilities are invisible and there’s much more to them than meets the eye.
in USA defines invisible disabilities as a ‘physical, mental, or neurological condition that is not visible from outside, yet can limit or challenge a person’s movements, senses, or activities.”
As per US Census Bureau reports 96% of all chronic illnesses are invisible. Approximately 10% of world’s population have a medical condition that could be regarded as an invisible disability. These can include chronic illness like dyslexia, ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, anxiety, diabetes, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, personality disorders, hearing impairments, visual impairments, rheumatoid arthritis and cognitive disabilities. This list is not exhaustive or complete but serves to illustrate the diversity of invisible disabilities.
The next step towards D&I practice is Inclusion of all (even people with learning disabilities) into our Education & Learning plans.
Living with an invisible disability presents a set of difficulties but having to deal with lack of support only makes things more difficult. In USA, The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) include consideration for cognitive disabilities to ensure invisible disabilities are factored in while developing learning products & platforms. Ensuring inclusion for all.
Develop an accessibility-first approach for invisible disabilities
Designing for accessibility involves more than merely checking compliance boxes. And an edtech company seems to have cracked the code. Magic Edtech a New York-headquartered edtech solution provider, develops, designs, remediates, or audits learning products, platform and content and provides digital learning products and platforms for learning companies.
Magic Edtech, creates equitable and inclusive learning experiences by making products which are accessible to all. It also helps E-Learning companies expand their product reach by ensuring compliance with local, national, and international accessibility laws.
Magic Edtech Creates a “born accessible” product and even remediates an existing product to ensure accessibility compliance. They also audit Ed tech firm’s content and platforms for accessibility compliance like WCAG. Company has an in-house audit automation tool called MagicA11y that reduces time and cost of audits drastically.
Through their deep expertise in technology, content, and education, this Edtech solutions provider Magic EdTech is working towards its mission to provide Digital Learning for Everyone, embracing Diversity, Accessibility, Equity and Inclusion at its core. Company is committed to helping the learning community create enhanced and inclusive digital learning experiences that position every learner for success.
Magic is driven by their potential to revolutionize and streamline learning logistics and enhance learning experience holistically across learning groups.
It is our social and moral responsibility as a society, to make sure that the learner experience fulfils the unique needs of every learner, by filling the gaps and building inclusivity with accessible-first design and delivering fully accessible digital material that is user-friendly for all. With a combination of awareness, understanding, and continued education, we can broaden our view on disability and break down the barriers and adapt the D&I practices in the true sense.
(This is a featured post)