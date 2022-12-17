The Need Is For An Inclusive Environment Ensuring Digital Learning For All

Around the globe there is a lot of buzz on ‘Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity’ (D&I) but very less is being done on grounds.

The first step towards D&I is understanding Diversity and Disability and knowing that not all disabilities are visible. Many people believe that the term ‘disability’ refers only to people with a visible disability such as individuals using wheelchairs or hearing aids etc. But many disabilities are invisible and there’s much more to them than meets the eye.

Invisible Disabilities Association (IDA) in USA defines invisible disabilities as a ‘physical, mental, or neurological condition that is not visible from outside, yet can limit or challenge a person’s movements, senses, or activities.”

As per US Census Bureau reports 96% of all chronic illnesses are invisible. Approximately 10% of world’s population have a medical condition that could be regarded as an invisible disability. These can include chronic illness like dyslexia, ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, anxiety, diabetes, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, personality disorders, hearing impairments, visual impairments, rheumatoid arthritis and cognitive disabilities. This list is not exhaustive or complete but serves to illustrate the diversity of invisible disabilities.

The next step towards D&I practice is Inclusion of all (even people with learning disabilities) into our Education & Learning plans.

Living with an invisible disability presents a set of difficulties but having to deal with lack of support only makes things more difficult. In USA, The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) include consideration for cognitive disabilities to ensure invisible disabilities are factored in while developing learning products & platforms. Ensuring inclusion for all.