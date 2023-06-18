The whole concept of the issue pertaining to "How to make the transition to Boarding Schools easier" is cornered on the fulcrum of the inherent question "Why should I send my child to a boarding school".

It is integral to involve the child and make him or her a part of the decision to pursue education at a boarding school. Children need to be explained that studying at a residential school is about imbibing a whole new holistic learning model that promises to be engaging and enriching in all areas of life.

The young mind entering a whole new world away from his or her parents needs to understand why this experience is beneficial to overall growth.



The experience needs to be explained as a journey of self-discovery. One that would require them to adhere to a daily structured routine; learn to live and grow with students from different walks of life, collaborate with fellow housemates, and build life-long friendships! From networking to conflict resolution, every day at a boarding school is filled with opportunities to learn and imbibe valuable life skills that will hold these children steady even in the strongest storms.