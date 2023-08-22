Pepper Spray incident: Goa child rights body seeks to reinstate accused students

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) has asked the Education Department to revoke suspension of five students, who are allegedly involved in using pepper spray on fellow students.

On Thursday, around 11 girls studying in a higher secondary at Bicholim in North Goa were hospitalised after some fellow students used pepper spray on them. Subsequently, five students allegedly involved in the act were suspended from a class for a month by management.

GSCPCR Chairperson Peter Borges, speaking to IANS, termed the punishment given to these five students "harsh". “Have sent a letter to the education department to revoke the suspension,” he said.

“While the Commission understands that schools do have the right to impose reasonable sanctions if a pupil misbehaves, but action like suspension for one month is likely to be the least effective way of managing behaviors and could have negative effects on students in later life,” the letter reads.