Civil society initiative fights for equal education opportunities in Togo

This story by Jean Sovon and Laura originally appeared on Global Voices on September 25, 2025

In Togo, a national initiative built on civic solidarity helps relieve parents’ yearly back-to-school expenses.

Education is free and compulsory throughout the country, with a population of over 9.5 million. Following a two-month break (from mid-July to mid-September), more than 3 million students returned to school this month. While the authorities continue to work on improving education through teacher training and recruitment, investing in renovations and school infrastructure, the parents’ main priority is seeing their children succeed at the end of each school year.

Over the years, there has been a marked increase in the gross enrollment rate and the proportion of Togolese students completing the school year. In April 2025, the local news website Lechiquier published: