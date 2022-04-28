Keira Knightley finding the 'Balance' between the constant chase and occasional pause

Actress Keira Knightley is the face of Indian brand Black Dog, from the house of Diageo, for its #SavourThePause campaign in India. This one-of-a-kind, exclusive collaboration saw the launch of the creative campaign featuring the actor to establish the significance of 'Balance' between the constant chase and occasional pause for the next-generation young achievers.

The campaign explores the constant negotiation between the pace and pause of everyday life, how moments of pause become the very pivot that centers us and brings us back in sync before we get pulled in by the demands of life again. Keira is seen embodying the very essence of this narrative as the charismatic British actor walks through a bustling, busy street. This denotes the pace that young achievers aspire to. She is then seen taking a momentary pause as she comes across a mirrored door, beckoning her to a world that helps her savor the pace and its fruits.

As Keira walks into this space of pause, she finds a harmonious balance, surrounded by her friends and dear ones, delivering a strong message - "The Pace Never Ends, Savour The Pause".

Of the campaign, Knightley feels, "It is interesting how the campaign resonates with the kind of person I am - I've always believed that there is a way to find balance even with the busy schedules and work hours we put in as professionals." IANSlife caught up with the international superstar to get more details.

Read Excerpts:

What are you looking forward to in 2022?

Knightley: Parties with friends!

The one Lockdown/ home sheltering habit you can't quite shake off?

Knightley: Pyjamas!

As things start to get normal again are you happy to go out, attend film and fashion events, socialize, and meet friends?

Knightley: Obviously, the biggest thing is missing our loved ones. The last two years have been so hard on everyone and we're all waiting for the world to open up and enjoy socializing and spending more time with the people in our lives we love most.

Tell us about the campaign and your collaboration with Black Dog?

Knightley: It has been a pleasure to be associated with Diageo and onboard for a campaign that I truly resonate with and a brand that I love. #SavourThePause has a great narrative behind it - it is not just a brand showcasing how we should use it; it has got a purpose and a drive to ensure young achievers and individuals are encouraged to find a harmonious balance between the hustle and fast-paced lives we have today. It is a message for them to savor each pause they can, to reflect, balance, and find their center, which will eventually then aid them to catapult into the next hustle and prepare for it. And I truly believe that we should always find a balance between our work and our own lives.

With this mammoth association, the brand aims to dial up its international stature and drive the next decade of growth in the country and establish its leadership position. Keira, with her calm yet confident personality, brings timeless style, elegance, and contemporary edge to the new world of Black Dog.

Abhishek Shahabadi, Vice President; Portfolio Head, Scotch & Premium Whites, Diageo India, added, "We are thrilled to have Keira Knightley onboard to deliver Black Dog's next chapter of success and establish its leadership in the Indian industry. Her strong Scottish-English heritage resonates with the brand seamlessly. She is the perfect embodiment of achieving a harmonious balance in her personal space, while also delivering a critically acclaimed body of work as part of her career. Keira's persona fits in perfectly with the renovated brand world of Black Dog that's all about craftsmanship, harmony, and fine taste. Through this campaign we want achievers to savor the pause as it is essential to power the pace." (AA/IANS)