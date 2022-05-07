6 Simple ways you can surprise your mother this Mother's Day

Being spontaneous has its advantages. But when it comes to special occasions like Mother's Day, it is best to plan ahead of time. So, this Mother's Day, plan something unique to make your mother feel special, such as fun-filled indoor activities or making her nostalgic.

Breakfast in Bed

Another traditional Mother's Day treat. Make something from one of her favorite cookbooks to take it to the next level and start a day with a surprise of breakfast in bed.

Turn your home into a movie theatre

All you need is a project, a blank wall or sheet, and your favorite movie to recreate the cinema experience. Don't forget to bring the popcorn!

Having a candlelight dinner

Turn off all the lights for the evening and do everything by candlelight to create a super romantic atmosphere. Cell phone flashlights are also not permitted!