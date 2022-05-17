Johnny Depp's lawyer to Amber Heard: 'Mr. Depp is your victim, isn't he?'

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's lawyer began the cross-examination of actress Amber Heard, seeking to undercut Heard's claim that Depp physically assaulted her numerous times.

Camille Vasquez, Depp's attorney, presented a series of photos of Heard taken shortly after alleged incidents of violence. In the images, Heard did not appear to have bruises or other physical marks, reports Variety'.

"You should see what it looked like under the make-up," Heard responded.

Heard completed her direct testimony earlier on Monday, saying that she ultimately decided to leave Depp because she feared she would not survive the relationship.

When it was her turn to begin cross-examination, Vasquez noted that Depp has not made eye contact with Heard since the trial began more than a month ago. She then played audio from one of the couple's final conversations, in July 2016, in which Depp said, "You will not see my eyes again."

"As far as I know, he can't look at me," Heard said.

Depp testified last month that Heard was the one who abused him and that he would typically flee whenever their confrontations got physical. Vasquez pursued that theme early in her questioning. She said Depp had "told the world he was a victim of domestic violence."

"Mr. Depp is your victim, isn't he?" she asked.

"No, ma'am," Heard said.

Vasquez also asked Heard about the lack of contemporaneous medical records that would document the abuse. Heard testified that she did not seek medical attention after Depp allegedly raped her with a bottle during a trip to Australia in 2015.

"I did not want to tell anyone," she said.