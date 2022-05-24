Depp confirmed that Kate Moss will appear before the court later this week

Model and Hollywood star Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss is set to testify in the ongoing defamation case between the actor and his former wife Amber Heard.

Heard, previously referenced the model during the ongoing court case, when she discussed an alleged altercation between Depp and Whitney Henriquez, Heard's sister.

She said: "(Whitney's) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait - I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

Heard first made the allegation during her testimony in the UK in 2020.

She said at the time: "I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend - I believe it was Kate Moss - down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind."

Depp's legal team was seen pumping their fists when she first mentioned Moss' name during the ongoing defamation case in Fairfax, Virginia.

The reference allowed them to call the model as an impeachment witness to disprove the allegation.