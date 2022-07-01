Shibani Kashyap all set for her debut Metaverse concert

Popular singer Shibani Kashyap is all excited about her debut concert in Metaverse. The concert will feature Shibani singing some of her famous hits such as 'Sajna Aa Bhi Ja', 'Zinda Hu Mai', 'Nazakat Hai' along with recent latest tracks like 'Wanna Be Free', 'Chandni Raatein' and 'Ye Kaise Bheed Hai'.

Fans can experience this concert from home, absolutely for free.

Sharing her excitement to perform on Metaverse for the first time, Shibani said: "Metaverse holds the key to the future of entertainment. From being the first artist on Hungama ArtistAloud to now being a part of their first concert in Metaverse, I feel truly blessed to be associated with the ever-evolving Hungama Digital."

"As an artist, I'm always looking forward to performing in new ways, and with this concert of such a grand scale, I'm thrilled to see how the virtual avatars will groove to the beat. It's an unmissable evening and I hope that my fans and music lovers all across the world shower their love on us," she added.

The free-for-all concert will be hosted in the Metaverse powered by HeftyVerse on July 1 at 6 pm. (AA/IANS)