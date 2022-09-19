Hollywood update: Kylie Jenner is mistaken for Angelina Jolie after new look surfaces

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner has been compared to Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie, as she opted for a fierce new look for the cover of the latest issue of a fashion book.

The make-up mogul pouted for the camera as she sported blunt baby bangs and 90s-inspired makeup. Kylie replaced her fluffy brows with mega thin drawn-on eyebrows, reports mirror.co.uk.

Her huge pout was lined with a brown lip liner, with the reality star adding a metallic gloss. She opted for a gold and brown smokey eyeshadow and used a light pink color to rouge her cheeks.

Kylie's long brown hair flowed around her face as she posed for the camera.

Kylie shared the images on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments to compare her to 'Mr & Mrs' star Angelina, 47.

One person wrote: "It's giving Angelina Jolie," with another adding: "I thought you were Angelina Jolie."

A third fan simply added: "Angelina?"

The pictures come after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently joined sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian on a yacht for her belated birthday celebrations.

Kylie wore an all-white one-shouldered sparkly gown for her 25th celebrations.

Forty-one-year-old Kim dressed to the nines for the belated birthday bash as she wore a bright orange asymmetric floor-length dress that features rip details.

She went for her usual full glam makeup and styled her platinum blonde hair in loose waves. Meanwhile, Kendall looked stunning in a gold glitter co-ord.

The three sisters weren't the only guests on the boat as multiple other pals joined them as well as mum Kris Jenner.

The final photo showed Kylie posing with an impressive birthday cake while smiling with her eyes closed.

Kim simply captioned the photo with 'blessed' alongside a love heart and birthday cake emoji.

Fans took to the comments to say what they thought about the birthday snaps.

One person wrote: "Y'all just having birthday parties on random days."

Another said: "You all are so gorgeous," as someone else added: "Very happy for you Kim you deserve lots and lots of love and happiness!" (KB/IANS)