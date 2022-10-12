House of the Dragon: Director talks about the mysterious disease plaguing Viserys Targaryen

Miguel Sapochinik, the co-showrunner, and director of the streaming series 'House of the Dragon', recently opened up on the mysterious disease that visibly took away King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) physical appearance and strength, leaving him wretched and decayed in the last episode of the show.

According to Miguel Sapochinik, King Viserys' decay over time was because of the cut on his finger from the Iron Throne. "I thought it would be interesting that anybody who is cut by the throne gets this disease. It's kind of leprosy, and it would be interesting to see Viserys over time slowly deteriorate to decay, said Sapochinik."