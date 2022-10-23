Kirti Kulhari says playing a single mother in 'Four More Shots Please!' is quite relatable

The series tells stories of four women, Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J) as they make their way around with their perfectly imperfect lives.

Asked if she feels the pressure with the new seasons of living up to the audience's expectations, Kirti further mentioned: "Yes. We do feel the pressure. The pressure to do better in season 3 than season 1 and 2 and keep the audience hooked to it."

"But more than the pressures, it's our excitement to come together. The confidence we have now on the show seeing the attachment of fans towards the show. The loyal fan base. Right now there's a lot of excitement as the show returns after two years", she added.

'Four More Shots Please!' also stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Samir Kochhar, Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles, and is available to stream on Prime Video. (KB/IANS)