Rihanna returns with a bang, gives voice to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' original song

Singer Rihanna is making her long-awaited return to music with 'Lift Me Up', the lead single on Marvel's blockbuster sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

The song, a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, was written by Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna, and director Ryan Coogler. It will be released on Friday, October 28 in advance of the movie, which premieres in theatres on November 11.

Rihanna briefly teased the song's melodic hum on social media, but little else is known about the style and sound of 'Lift Me Up', reports Variety.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Tems said in a statement.

"Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Rihanna's own Westbury Road label is releasing 'Lift Me Up' in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. Details about the rest of the movie's soundtrack, which will be available on November 4, remain vague.