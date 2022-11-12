Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Juhi Chawla! Here are some 'feel good' movies of the evergreen actress

Juhi Chawla is a well-known name in the Hindi Film Industry and has carved a respectable mark for herself amongst cine lovers. Besides acting, Juhi is an entrepreneur and has also produced some films.
Juhi Chawla turns 55 (File Photo)
Juhi Chawla turns 55 (File Photo)
Yes Boss (1997)

In this feel good rom-com directed by Aziz Mirza, Juhi Chawla portrayed the character of a girl who wants to become a sensation in the modelling industry. The film also boasts names like Shahrukh Khan and Aditya Pancholi.

Juhi Chawla with Shahrukh Khan (File Image)
Juhi Chawla with Shahrukh Khan (File Image)

Gulaab Gang (2014)

Directed by Soumik Sen, this drama revolves around the struggle of women in our country. With Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead, Juhi Chawla paints a powerful saga of women empowerment in this movie.

Juhi Chawla (File Image)
Juhi Chawla (File Image)

Bhoothnath (2008)

In Bhoothnath, Juhi Chawla portrayed the role of a mother who is unable to control the mischiefs and tantrums of her son named 'Banku' and a benevolent spirit.

Juhi Chawla (File Photo)
Juhi Chawla (File Photo)

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

With then newcomer Amir Khan, Juhi Chawla essayed the role of Rashmi who falls in love with Raj (Amir) and decides to start a new life with him. However, just like any other Bollywood romance, their families come in between.

Juhi Chawla (File Image)
Juhi Chawla (File Image)

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

With a chest-thumping patriotic flavor, this movie shows Mrs. Chawla don the role of a responsible media reporter named Ria Banerji. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

