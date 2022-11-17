"Happy Birthday Neeti Mohan: Top 5 Songs of The Immensely Popular Singer"

It’s Neeti Mohan’s Birthday, one of India’s most versatile singers. Neeti Mohan is known for some of the most heart-wrenching song numbers. She sings mainly in Hindi and a few Tamil films, but has also done songs in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, and English.
Neeti was born in Delhi on 18 November 1979. She rose to prominence after recording "Ishq Wala Love" from Student of the Year in the year 2012. Ishq Wala Love song also brought her an RD Burman Filmfare award for New Music Talent. She is also the recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards Best Playback Singer – Female. Neeti Mohan has worked with some prominent directors, actors and music composers.
Neeti continues to bring out hits for her fans with her melodious voice. And in occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the massive hit tracks by the singer.
Jiya Re
Though "Ishq Wala Love" was released earlier, Mohan's first recorded Hindi song was "Jiya Re". From Yash Chopra’s movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jiya Re which was composed by A. R. Rahman. Mohan perceived that Rahman called her for recording the song, since she has shown "a lot of spirit" in the shows she did with him. The song features a girl—played by Anushka Sharma—enacting the song "very spunky". Mohan's "refreshing voice delivers the track with a lot of enthusiasm and variations".
Kashmir Main Tu KanyaKumari
Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari from the movie Chennai Express is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, its music is composed by Vishal Shekhar and lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Khoya Hain
The song is from the movie Baahubali and sung by Kaala Bhairava,Neeti Mohan and composed by M. M. Keeravani while lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir.
Nainowale Ne
Another blockbuster melody is Nainowale Ne Lyrics from Padmaavat (2018). This Bollywood Song is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with lyrics penned by Siddharth Garima.
Meri Jaan
Meri Jaan is a Hindi language song and is sung by Neeti Mohan. Meri Jaan, from the album Gangubai Kathiawadi, was released in the year 2022.