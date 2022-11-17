"Happy Birthday Neeti Mohan: Top 5 Songs of The Immensely Popular Singer"

It’s Neeti Mohan’s Birthday, one of India’s most versatile singers. Neeti Mohan is known for some of the most heart-wrenching song numbers. She sings mainly in Hindi and a few Tamil films, but has also done songs in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, and English.

Neeti was born in Delhi on 18 November 1979. She rose to prominence after recording "Ishq Wala Love" from Student of the Year in the year 2012. Ishq Wala Love song also brought her an RD Burman Filmfare award for New Music Talent. She is also the recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards Best Playback Singer – Female. Neeti Mohan has worked with some prominent directors, actors and music composers.

Neeti continues to bring out hits for her fans with her melodious voice. And in occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the massive hit tracks by the singer.

Jiya Re